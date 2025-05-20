Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series likely schedule unveiled

Babar Azam of Pakistan and Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during drinks break during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 06, 2022 in Adelaide. — AFP

LAHORE:The tentative dates for Bangladesh’s upcoming three-match T20I series tour to Pakistan has been unveiled, with all matches set to be held at a single venue — the Gaddafi Stadium.

According to sources, the series opener is slated for May 27, with the remaining two matches expected to be played with a one-day gap, concluding on May 31.

Sources also confirm that the Bangladesh squad, led by newly appointed T20I captain Litton Das, is likely to arrive in Pakistan on May 24 — a day before the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

The confirmation of the series comes after a productive meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, including chairman Nazmul Abedeen and President Farooq Ahmed.

Following successful discussions, both boards agreed to proceed with the tour despite earlier concerns.

Originally, Bangladesh was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 in two groups, with a five-match T20I series set to begin on May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, logistical adjustments and security considerations have now led to a revised three-match series.

Bangladesh will be led by experienced wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who was named captain earlier this year following the resignation of Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan has been appointed vice-captain for both the UAE and Pakistan tours.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is against Pakistan:

Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam

Tentative Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule: