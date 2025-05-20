IPL 2025 playoffs venues confirmed

Ashwani Kumar celebrates after taking wicket of Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on May 06, 2025. - AFP

Ahmedabad has been confirmed as the host city for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, which will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3.

The decision was finalised during a series of meetings held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, May 20. Additionally, Ahmedabad will also host Qualifier 2 on June 1.

The first two playoff matches—Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator—are scheduled to be played in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on May 29 and May 30, respectively.

The BCCI’s primary consideration in selecting these venues was the prevailing weather conditions, as the country is entering the rainy season.

Ahead of the IPL Season 18 resumption announcement, a senior BCCI official expressed concerns over the impact of weather on the remaining matches.

“After the war, it is the weather,” the official remarked, referring to fears that sudden and unusual unseasonal cloudbursts could disrupt the league.

During Tuesday’s meetings involving BCCI office-bearers and the Governing Council, the weather was the central topic.

After studying the forecast for the next two weeks, the BCCI decided on Ahmedabad and New Chandigarh as the safest venues for the playoffs, given their lower expected chances of rainfall.

It was also reported that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had requested to host the final two matches of the season. With Kolkata Knight Riders winning last season’s title, Eden Gardens in Kolkata was considered the rightful venue for the final.

Initially, the two matches were allocated to Eden Gardens, but the BCCI reconsidered due to the changing weather patterns.

Originally, the first two playoff games were scheduled to be held in Hyderabad. However, due to anticipated weather disruptions, the BCCI moved these matches northwards, where the climate is expected to be more favorable.

In a related development, the BCCI has shifted the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad game, initially scheduled at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 23, to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Despite the change in venue, the match will still be considered a home game for Royal Challengers Bangalore.