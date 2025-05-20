Pep Guardiola opens up on Jack Grealish's future

Manchester City's Jack Grealish looks dejected after the match at Wembley Stadium in London on May 17, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has disclosed that Jack Grealish’s future will be decided at the end of the season.

Grealish, who was signed for £100 million four years ago, has seen a dip in his playing minutes this season sparking his transfer rumours.

The England international has made just seven starts this season for Manchester City and was also not bought in, during the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

Guardiola has made clear that discussions will take place between the club officials and Grealish’s representatives and a decision will be made after the season.

"We didn't talk, I didn't talk with him. People don't believe me, but these things belong to the agents and the club and Txiki, and in this case Hugo as well. Both will decide,” Guardiola said.

"What is going to happen will happen, but he has to come back to start to play minutes again."

The City boss revealed that the player was not satisfied with the lack of game time but also emphasised the urge to move forward.

"It's not (only) Jack. There is not one player in my locker room, and I think all the locker rooms around the world, that is happy (when they) do not play.

"When the team is winning and winning they have to figure out how everything happens – but they are not happy.

"They are here to play and, when they don't play, they are not satisfied. That is the normal position in all the clubs."

Manchester City has to play two more games to end the current season in the Premier League. They will play Bournemouth on Wednesday and Fulham on Sunday.