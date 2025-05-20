What are the new dates of National Games?

An undated picture of National Games. — PSB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 35th National Games have been rescheduled once again, the Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to new schedule, the games will now take place from December 6 to 13 in Karachi.

Earlier this year, the games were postponed twice. This is the third time, POA has revised the schedule.

The decision came after the games were postponed earlier this year due to extreme summer heat and a heatwave alert in Sindh.

The POA has issued letters to all sports federations, associations, and relevant institutions.

These letters request details regarding the number of participating athletes, event logistics, and the budget required to organise the games.

Previously, in a statement to Geo News, Sindh Sports Secretary Aleem Lashari confirmed that the rescheduled dates were chosen to ensure the games take place in better weather conditions.

"Preparations for the December event are currently underway. The new dates were chosen to ensure that athletes can perform at their best without facing health risks," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Games are the country's premier multi-sport event, organised by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), POA, and the host province.

The games hold significant importance as they bring together athletes from across Pakistan to compete in various sports.

The Pakistan Army has emerged as the most successful contingent in the games’ history, winning 28 out of the 34 official editions held so far.

Lahore, the cultural capital of Pakistan, holds the distinction of being the most frequent host city, having staged the event 10 times. Other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar, have also hosted the Games in different editions.