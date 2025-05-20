Brighton edge Liverpool to keep European football hopes alive

Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh and Jack Hinshelwood celebrate after the match at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on May 19, 2025. — Reuters

BRIGHTON: Jack Hinshelwood scored a late winner as Brighton rallied from a goal deficit at half-time to beat Champions Liverpool 3-2 at Falmer Stadium to keep their slim hopes alive of playing European football next season.

Liverpool started the game aggressively, scoring in the ninth minute through Harvey Elliott who capitalised on Conor Bradley's assist.

However, Yasin Ayari responded quickly in the 32nd minute levelling it on the brilliant pass from Brajan Gruda.

Liverpool regained the lead at the brink of the first half when Dominik Szoboszlai scored on a dropping cross-shot which flew over the head of the goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen into the net.

Brighton manager Fabian Huerzeler made impressive changes in the second half by bringing the right players on the field. Japan’s winger Kaoru Mitoma scored an equaliser four minutes after he was brought in, scoring on the rebound from Danny Welbeck making it 2-2 in the 69th minute.

Another substitute Hinshelwood, who was given a chance in the 84th minute delivered a minute later with a winner on the pass from Matt O’Riley.

The goal was initially disallowed but after a lengthy review on the VAR, it was given, after which the hero of the match Hinshelwood started his celebration.

"Coming off the bench, I wanted to come into the game and make a great impact and work my hardest," Hinshelwood said.

"I think the ball comes across and it sat up perfectly and I tapped it in. There was a nervous wait until the goal was allowed, but when it was allowed it was pure relief."

The win put Brighton in eighth place on the table with 58 points from 37 games, three points ahead of ninth-placed Brentford, with a game in hand.

The team that finishes in the eighth may qualify for the UEFA Conference League next season.