Melbourne Stars re-sign former Karachi Kings head coach

An undated photo shows former Karachi Kings head coach Peter Moores (left) in discussion with Wasim Akram (center) and Mohammad Amir (right). — Karachi Kings

MELBOURNE: Former Karachi Kings head coach Peter Moores has signed a two-year extension contract as Melbourne Stars’ head coach in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) following a season where the team produced a remarkable turnaround to reach the final.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, marking a significant vote of confidence in Moores’ leadership after a remarkable turnaround season with the Stars.

Moores, who coached the KK during the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, took charge of the Stars ahead of the 2023–24 BBL campaign.

Under his guidance, the Stars bounced back from a poor start by winning five consecutive matches and securing a spot in the final, where they were eventually defeated by the Sydney Thunder.

Despite the turnaround, the Stars remain the only team in BBL history which is yet to win a title.

The 62-year-old expressed his excitement over extending his tenure with the Stars, reflecting on last season's memorable moments and the strong support from fans. He highlighted the team's momentum at the MCG as a sign of their potential.

"I am absolutely thrilled to sign on for another two years. I have already experienced some incredible moments with the club, and there was no better place to be last summer than the MCG when we got on a roll. It was a great reminder of what this club and our members and fans are capable of," he said.

Moores also praised captain Marcus Stoinis, highlighting his growing leadership on and off the field. The Stars currently have 10 players on their roster, including England all-rounder Tom Curran and newly acquired signings Liam Hatcher and Mitchell Swepson. The overseas draft, scheduled for June 19, is expected to further bolster their squad.

"Our list is in a really good place, and we have a great opportunity to strengthen a couple of key areas in the upcoming draft. I am not putting a limit on what we can all achieve together," Moores concluded.