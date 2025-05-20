Brandon Pfaadt shines as Diamondbacks conquer Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) greets pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) after the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 19, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Brandon Pfaadt delivered a stellar performance as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5 in the opener of a three-match series at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

With this one, Pfaadt (7-3) became the first seven-game winner in the majors. He gave up three runs on three hits while pitching for six innings and walking one.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo hit two-run home runs each as the Diamondbacks improved to 5-1 at Los Angeles since May 21 of last season.

For the Dodgers Mookie Betts hit two homers and Shohei Ohtani added one home run, his 17th of the season, the most by anyone in the ongoing season of the major league.

The Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez hit an RBI double and Josh Naylor hit a single in the first inning to make it 2-0, but the lead was extended to 3-0 later in the second on a sacrifice fly from Perdomo.

Gurriel Jr. and Moreno each hit two-run homers in the third inning to extend the advantage to 7-0. It was Gurriel's eighth and Moreno's second, with both against Los Angeles.

The Dodgers opened their account in the fourth when Betts hit a home run. Ohtani’s home run with one out followed by Betts with his second of the game in the sixth resulted in a 7-3.

Landon Knack delivered four scoreless innings before Diamondbacks’ Perdomo hit a two-run homer in the eighth against Matt Sauer, which was the third of the game for them.

In the ninth inning, Naylor nearly hit a home run, but it was prevented by right fielder Teoscar Hernández, who made a leaping catch at the wall. Hernández also contributed offensively with a groundout that brought in a run (RBI).

Ryne Nelson will start for the Diamondbacks against Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers on Tuesday in the second game.