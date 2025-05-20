Bangladesh convinced to play three T20Is in Lahore

Babar Azam plays a shot back to the bowler Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 6, 2022 at Adelaide. — AFP

LAHORE: The Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Pakistan has been confirmed on Tuesday, ending uncertainty surrounding the series.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), now three T20Is, all in Lahore, will be player instead of five which were initally scheduled, with the dates to be announced soon.

The confirmation came after an extended meeting between PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Nazmul Abedeen and President Farooq Ahmed.

Following the successful talks, both boards agreed to move forward with the series despite earlier concerns.

The three-match T20I series will mark an important step in cricketing relations between the two nations.

PCB chairman expressed his gratitude to the BCB leadership for finalising the tour and reaffirming their commitment to bilateral cricket.

Bangladesh will be led by experienced wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who was officially appointed as the T20I captain earlier this year after Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped down.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan has been named vice-captain for both the UAE and Pakistan tour.

It is pertinent to mention that the series had faced uncertainty due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as the mid-season postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Originally, Bangladesh was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 in two groups, with a five-match T20I series set to begin on May 25 in Faisalabad. However, logistical adjustments and security considerations have now led to a revised three-match series, all to be hosted in Lahore.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan

Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam