ICC set to take key decisions at annual conference in Singapore

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual conference is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20 in Singapore, with significant decisions expected on various matters concerning the future of the game.

The meeting will be chaired for the first time by ICC chairman Jay Shah, who recently took over the role.

This year’s conference is expected to see some pivotal discussions and possible changes to the sport’s playing conditions and administrative frameworks.

One of the main items on the agenda is the review of several recent recommendations made by the ICC Cricket Committee, led by former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Among the most notable proposals is a change to the current One-Day International (ODI) playing conditions, suggesting the use of a single ball from the 25th over onward. This move is intended to revive the art of reverse swing, which has diminished under the existing two-ball rule.

In addition, the conference will deliberate on the introduction of in-game clocks in Test cricket to enforce the completion of 90 overs per day. The system would be modeled after the over-rate regulation seen in white-ball formats, where a strict 60-second interval is maintained between overs.

Another important proposal expected to be discussed involves the restructuring of the U-19 Men’s World Cup.

The ICC is considering transitioning the tournament from its traditional 50-over format to the T20 format, bringing it in line with the recently introduced U-19 Women’s World Cup.

This year’s annual gathering will also feature elections to the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC), where three representatives from ICC Associate Members will be chosen.

The electoral process will be conducted by a voting college consisting of 45 Associate Members, and the new appointees will serve a two-year term.

The meeting may also touch upon governance reform proposals submitted by the World Cricket Association (WCA), formerly known as the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA).

These include calls for an overhaul of ICC governance structures and a review of the sport’s financial distribution model.

While these proposals have been acknowledged, there has been no indication that the ICC Board has formally addressed them, and sources believe the likelihood of acceptance remains slim due to a lack of backing from major full member boards.