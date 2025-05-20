Mumbai Indians announce replacements for IPL 2025 remainder

Mumbai Indians (MI) players celebrate the dismissal of a Rajasthan Royals batter during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Jaipur on May 1, 2025. — AFP

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday signed English cricketers Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson, along with Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain Charith Asalanka, as temporary replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch for the remainder of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the Indian media, the move came as the outgoing trio are set to depart for national duties following MI’s final league-stage match on May 26.

Jacks will depart after MI’s final league game to join the England squad for their ODI series against the West Indies.

Rickelton and Bosch will return to South Africa to begin preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final.

All three players will make their last appearance for MI against Punjab Kings on May 26.

Rickelton has been a standout performer for MI this season, amassing 336 runs at an average of 30.54 and a strike rate of 153.42, making him the team's second-highest run-scorer after Suryakumar Yadav.

Jacks has also made significant contributions, scoring 195 runs in nine innings and taking five wickets with his off-spin.

The experienced England batter Bairstow, who last played international cricket in June 2024, will travel to India after captaining Yorkshire in the County Championship this week.

Bairstow brings a wealth of IPL experience, having played 50 matches across five seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. He boasts an average of 34.54 and a strike rate of 144.45, with two centuries to his name, including one in a record-breaking chase at Eden Gardens Kolkata last season.

Gleeson made his IPL debut last year with Chennai Super Kings as a replacement player. He is currently contracted to Warwickshire on a white-ball deal and will miss their first two T20 Blast matches due to his IPL commitments.

Charith Asalanka, making his IPL debut, is the latest Sri Lankan batter to earn a call-up after Kusal Mendis.