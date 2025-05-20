UAE stun Bangladesh in second T20I to force series decider

UAE players celebrate beating Bangladesh in their second T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on May 19, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Skipper Muhammad Waseem’s blistering half-century led the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to their first-ever victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, the visitors amassed a decent total of 205/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a collective effort from their batters.

Leading the way for Bangladesh was opening batter Tanzid Hasan, who top-scored with 59 off 33 deliveries, laced with eight fours and three sixes.

Hasan also shared a 90-run opening partnership with skipper Litton Das, who played an anchoring 40-run knock from 32 deliveries.

Middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy then added valuable runs at the backend with a 24-ball 45, featuring three fours and two sixes.

Muhammad Jawadullah was the standout bowler for the hosts as he picked up three wickets for 45 runs in his four overs, while Saghir Khan bagged two.

Set to chase a daunting 206-run target, the home side knocked the winning runs on the penultimate delivery of the innings when Haider Ali ran for a couple off Tanzim Hasan Sakib, courtesy of Hridoy’s failure to throw the ball in the first attempt.

Skipper Waseem, who held the UAE’s innings together, remained the top-scorer with a 42-ball 82, studded with nine fours and five sixes.

However, when Waseem fell victim to Shoriful Islam in the 15th over, the home side still needed 58 runs in 31 deliveries with five wickets in hand.

But their middle-order, led by Haider Ali’s unbeaten 16, showed character and made vital contributions at a brisk pace to power the associate nation to their first-ever triumph over Bangladesh in international cricket.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana and Shoriful took two wickets each, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Tanvir Islam made one scalp apiece.

The two-wicket victory helped the UAE to level the three-match series against Bangladesh 1-1, with the third and final T20I scheduled to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.