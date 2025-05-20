PSL 10 playoffs match-ups confirmed after United thrash Kings

RAWALPINDI: The highly-anticipated playoff match-ups of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 were confirmed after defending champions Islamabad United thumped Karachi Kings here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.
The United, fourth in the standings before the last league-stage match, registered a massive total of 251/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a record-equalling 153-run opening partnership between Alex Hales and Sahibzada Farhan.
Hales remained the top-scorer for the United with a 35-ball 88, studded with six fours and eight sixes, while Farhan made 73 off 41 deliveries with the help of nine fours and three sixes.
Skipper Shadab Khan gave a late push to their total with a quickfire 42-run cameo.
The United then needed to restrict the Kings to 203 or less to surpass them in terms of Net Run Rate and finish second in the standings.
They eventually booked the 2020 champions to 172 in 18.2 overs to set up Qualifier clash against leaders Quetta Gladiators, which is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
PSL 10 standings after league-stage matches
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Quetta Gladiators (Q)
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|1.393
|Islamabad United (Q)
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.372
|Karachi Kings (Q)
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.049
|Lahore Qalandars (Q)
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|1.036
|Peshawar Zalmi (E)
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-0.293
|Multan Sultans (E)
|10
|1
|9
|0
|2
|-2.449
For the unversed, the winning team of the Qualifier will advance directly into the PSL 10 final, while the losing team will have another chance to qualify for the summit clash.
Kings, on the other hand, slipped to the third position due to an inferior Net Run Rate and will now take on arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator at the latter’s home ground on Thursday.
Remaining PSL 10 schedule:
May 21, 2025: Qualifier 1 – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United in Lahore
May 22, 2025: Eliminator – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings in Lahore
May 23, 2025: Qualifier 2 – TBD vs TBD in Lahore
May 25, 2025: Final – TBD vs TBD in Lahore
