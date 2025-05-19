Schedule for Pakistan’s T20I tour of Ireland unveiled

Pakistan's Javeria Khan plays a shot during their third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 16, 2022. — PCB

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland on Monday, announced the schedule for the three-match home T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played in August this year.

The Clontarf Cricket Club here will host all three fixtures between Pakistan and Ireland on August 6, 8 and 10, respectively.

The series is a part of Ireland women’s home season, during which they will also host Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series and an ODI series.

The T20Is will be played here at the Pembroke Cricket Club on July 20, 22 and 23, respectively, while the two ODIs are scheduled to be held Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast on July 26 and 28.

The series will mark Lloyd Tennant’s first assignment after being appointed Ireland women’s head coach earlier this month.

Tennant will commence his role on June 1, succeeding Ed Joyce, who shared his plans to step down in February after a six-year stint.

Joyce’s final assignment in the role was the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan last month, where Ireland failed to book their spot in the mega event, scheduled to be hosted by India later this year.

Tennant, 57, is an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Level 4 qualified coach and spent four years as the head coach of a regional team, Central Sparks.

He has also served as the assistant coach of Manchester Originals in the Women's Hundred.

"It's such a great time to be involved in women's cricket, given its rapid development around the world," Tennant said. "This Ireland Women's squad has moved forward enormously under the guidance of Ed Joyce, and I would like to continue his great work, supporting this squad as it continues to grow."

Schedule for Pakistan’s T20I series against Ireland

August 6 – First T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin

August 8 – Second T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin

August 10 – Third T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin