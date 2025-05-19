PSL 10: Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan join elite club with 153-run partnership

Islamabad United's Alex Hales (Left) raises bat after scoring fifty alongside Sahibzada Farhan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 19, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United's opening pair Alex Hales and Sahibzada Farhan etched their names into the Pakistan Super League record books with a sensational 153-run partnership in the last league-stage match of PSL 10 against Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Their stand is now the joint-highest opening partnership in Islamabad United’s PSL history, matching the feat of Sharjeel Khan and Shane Watson, who also scored a 153-run opening stand against Lahore Qalandars in Sharjah during the inaugural edition of the league.

Highest Opening Partnerships for Islamabad United in PSL History:

Partners Runs Opposition Venue Date Alex Hales & Sahibzada Farhan 153 Karachi Kings Rawalpindi May19, 2025 Sharjeel Khan & Shane Watson 153 Lahore Qalandars Sharjah February 10, 2016 Colin Munro & Usman Khawaja 137* Quetta Gladiators Abu Dhabi June 11, 2021 Paul Stirling & Alex Hales 112 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi January 30, 2022 Dwayne Smith & Sharjeel Khan 108 Peshawar Zalmi Dubai February 21, 2025

It is pertinent to mention that that the highest-ever opening partnership in PSL history still belongs to Karachi Kings, where Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan added 176 runs against Islamabad United in the 2021 edition held in Karachi.

Highest Opening Partnership in PSL History:

Partners Runs Team Venue Date Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam 176 Karachi Kings Karachi February 24, 2021 Saim Ayub & Babar Azam 162 Peshawar Zalmi Rawalpindi March 08, 2023 Liam Livingstone & Babar Azam 157 Karachi Kings Dubai February 15, 2019 Usman Khan & Mohammad Rizwan 157 Multan Sultans Rawalpindi March 11, 2023 Saud Shakeel & Jason Roy 157 Quetta Gladiators Lahore February 18, 2024

Meanwhile, defending champions Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, recently booked their place in the PSL 10 playoffs alongside Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

The outcome of Islamabad United’s final group-stage clash against David Warner’s Karachi Kings will play a key role in determining the playoff matchups.

Quetta Gladiators, currently topping the table, will feature in Qualifier 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on May 21.

Lahore Qalandars are set to play the Eliminator on May 22 at the same venue, with their opponent to be confirmed following Monday's match.