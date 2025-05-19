PSL 10: Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan join elite club with 153-run partnership

Their stand is now the joint-highest opening partnership in Islamabad United’s PSL history

By Web Desk
May 19, 2025
Islamabad United's Alex Hales (Left) raises bat after scoring fifty alongside Sahibzada Farhan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 19, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United's opening pair Alex Hales and Sahibzada Farhan etched their names into the Pakistan Super League record books with a sensational 153-run partnership in the last league-stage match of PSL 10 against Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Their stand is now the joint-highest opening partnership in Islamabad United’s PSL history, matching the feat of Sharjeel Khan and Shane Watson, who also scored a 153-run opening stand against Lahore Qalandars in Sharjah during the inaugural edition of the league.

Highest Opening Partnerships for Islamabad United in PSL History:

PartnersRunsOppositionVenueDate
Alex Hales & Sahibzada Farhan153Karachi KingsRawalpindiMay19, 2025
Sharjeel Khan & Shane Watson153Lahore QalandarsSharjahFebruary 10, 2016
Colin Munro & Usman Khawaja137*Quetta GladiatorsAbu DhabiJune 11, 2021
Paul Stirling & Alex Hales112Peshawar ZalmiKarachiJanuary 30, 2022

Dwayne Smith & Sharjeel Khan

108Peshawar ZalmiDubai

February 21, 2025

It is pertinent to mention that that the highest-ever opening partnership in PSL history still belongs to Karachi Kings, where Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan added 176 runs against Islamabad United in the 2021 edition held in Karachi.

Highest Opening Partnership in PSL History:

Partners Runs TeamVenue Date
Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam176Karachi KingsKarachiFebruary 24, 2021
Saim Ayub & Babar Azam162Peshawar ZalmiRawalpindiMarch 08, 2023
Liam Livingstone & Babar Azam157Karachi KingsDubaiFebruary 15, 2019
Usman Khan & Mohammad Rizwan157Multan SultansRawalpindiMarch 11, 2023
Saud Shakeel & Jason Roy157Quetta GladiatorsLahoreFebruary 18, 2024

Meanwhile, defending champions Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, recently booked their place in the PSL 10 playoffs alongside Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

The outcome of Islamabad United’s final group-stage clash against David Warner’s Karachi Kings will play a key role in determining the playoff matchups.

Quetta Gladiators, currently topping the table, will feature in Qualifier 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on May 21.

Lahore Qalandars are set to play the Eliminator on May 22 at the same venue, with their opponent to be confirmed following Monday's match.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Cricket