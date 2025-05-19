PSL 10: Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan join elite club with 153-run partnership

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United's opening pair Alex Hales and Sahibzada Farhan etched their names into the Pakistan Super League record books with a sensational 153-run partnership in the last league-stage match of PSL 10 against Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Their stand is now the joint-highest opening partnership in Islamabad United’s PSL history, matching the feat of Sharjeel Khan and Shane Watson, who also scored a 153-run opening stand against Lahore Qalandars in Sharjah during the inaugural edition of the league.
Highest Opening Partnerships for Islamabad United in PSL History:
|Partners
|Runs
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|Alex Hales & Sahibzada Farhan
|153
|Karachi Kings
|Rawalpindi
|May19, 2025
|Sharjeel Khan & Shane Watson
|153
|Lahore Qalandars
|Sharjah
|February 10, 2016
|Colin Munro & Usman Khawaja
|137*
|Quetta Gladiators
|Abu Dhabi
|June 11, 2021
|Paul Stirling & Alex Hales
|112
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi
|January 30, 2022
Dwayne Smith & Sharjeel Khan
|108
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Dubai
February 21, 2025
It is pertinent to mention that that the highest-ever opening partnership in PSL history still belongs to Karachi Kings, where Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan added 176 runs against Islamabad United in the 2021 edition held in Karachi.
Highest Opening Partnership in PSL History:
|Partners
|Runs
|Team
|Venue
|Date
|Sharjeel Khan & Babar Azam
|176
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|February 24, 2021
|Saim Ayub & Babar Azam
|162
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Rawalpindi
|March 08, 2023
|Liam Livingstone & Babar Azam
|157
|Karachi Kings
|Dubai
|February 15, 2019
|Usman Khan & Mohammad Rizwan
|157
|Multan Sultans
|Rawalpindi
|March 11, 2023
|Saud Shakeel & Jason Roy
|157
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore
|February 18, 2024
Meanwhile, defending champions Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, recently booked their place in the PSL 10 playoffs alongside Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.
The outcome of Islamabad United’s final group-stage clash against David Warner’s Karachi Kings will play a key role in determining the playoff matchups.
Quetta Gladiators, currently topping the table, will feature in Qualifier 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on May 21.
Lahore Qalandars are set to play the Eliminator on May 22 at the same venue, with their opponent to be confirmed following Monday's match.
