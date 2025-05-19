'I told the UFC my plans': Jon Jones breaks silence on Aspinall fight

An undated image of Jon Jones (left) and Tom Aspinall. — Instagram

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has addressed growing speculation surrounding a potential unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall, stating that he has already informed the UFC about his future plans.

Jones, who captured the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023 at UFC 285 by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round, has defended the belt only once—against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

With fans eagerly awaiting a showdown between Jones and Aspinall, UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed that the highly anticipated fight is expected to take place this year.

Despite the confirmation, Jones has remained relatively quiet—until now.

Responding to criticism on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Jones addressed the growing pressure from fans calling for the unification bout.

“Stripped? Lol, do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that?” Jones replied to a fan questioning his inactivity.

He further clarified that he has already communicated his plans to the UFC, implying the delay in announcement lies with the organisation.

“Y’all barking up the wrong tree,” Jones wrote.

“I told the UFC my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet.”

Jones made his long-awaited return to the Octagon in 2023 after moving up from light heavyweight, a division he had long dominated. His return followed the departure of former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from the UFC.

Since winning the belt, however, Jones’ lack of activity has stirred frustration among fans and raised questions about whether he will face Aspinall before considering retirement or other options.