Cristiano Ronaldo receives lucrative offer from Brazilian club: reports

An undated photo of Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/cristiano

Portugal’s iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a lucrative offer from a Brazilian club that will participate in next month’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

According to reports that surfaced on Sunday, the 39-year-old forward has been approached by a Brazilian side following a trophyless season with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The offer is said to match his current salary at Al Nassr, where his contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr appears uncertain after the club failed to win any major silverware this season and did not qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite.

While the name of the interested Brazilian club has not been confirmed, speculation points to one of the four Brazilian teams competing in the Club World Cup—Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, or Botafogo.

When asked about the rumors, Botafogo head coach Renato Paiva responded with humor but didn’t dismiss the possibility.

“Christmas is only in December... But if he came, you can't say no to a star like that,” Paiva said.

“I don't know anything. I'm just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would thrive,” he added.

Paiva hinted that the club’s American owner, John Textor, would be better positioned to confirm any potential move.

“This question needs to be asked in another language,” he added, suggesting that discussions may be taking place at higher levels.