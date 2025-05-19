NWT20: Natalia Pervaiz leads Challengers to thrilling win over Invincibles

Invincibles' wicketkeeper waits to collect the ball for a stumping attempt against a Challengers batter during the 18th match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) at Oval Academy Ground Karachi on May 19, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Natalia Pervaiz's brilliant batting and a collective bowling effort led the Challengers to a thrilling seven-run win over the Invincibles in the 18th match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) here at Oval Academy Ground on Monday.

Challengers won the toss and opted to bat first, managing to score 161/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Veteran batter Natalia Pervaiz was the standout performer, scoring 47 runs off 39 balls, including one six and five fours.

Yusra Amir and Aliya Riaz both contributed with 27 runs each, while Rameen Shamim made a quick 22 off 11 balls with three boundaries. Komal Khan chipped in with 13 runs.

Other contributions included Sadaf Shamas and Tasmia Rubab, who scored six runs each.

Gull Rukh and Zaib-un-Nisa were dismissed without scoring, while Shawaal Zulfiqar managed just one run.

For the Invincibles, Omaima Sohail bowled impressively, taking 2/23 in her three-over spell, which included one maiden.

Neha Sharmin also performed well, taking 2/32 runs in her four overs. Saima Malik, Amber Kainat, and Tania Saeed each claimed one wicket.

Chasing a target of 162, the Invincibles fought hard but fell short, finishing at 154/6 in 20 overs.

Ayesha Zafar top-scored with 49 runs off 37 balls, hitting eight boundaries, but her efforts went in vain.

Omaima followed up her bowling with a solid batting performance, scoring 39 runs off 31 balls with four boundaries.

Muneeba Ali added 30 runs from 20 balls, including two sixes and two fours. Other batters included Iram Javed (11), Amber seven, Neha and Saiqa Riaz four each, and Shabnam Hayat two.

All Challengers bowlers delivered disciplined spells. Tasmia, Rabia Rani, Nisa, Sadaf, and Rameen each took one wicket.