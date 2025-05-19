AEW star Darby Allin summits Mount Everest

An undated photo of AEW Wrestler Darby Allin. — AEW

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Darby Allin reached the summit of Mount Everest along with his team on Sunday during the 2025 climbing season.

Allin was the only first-time climber on his team, which included three Sherpas.

Allin acknowledged AEW after the climb, writing 'thanks AEW for everything in life' on Instagram.

Allin commented, "Mount Everest summit. What a ride! Thanks, @aew, for everything in life. Thanks to the amazing team at Adventure Consultants and the Sherpa squad, this was wild!"

Allin had also previously planned to climb Mount Everest in 2024 but dropped his plan after suffering an injury during an AEW match.

He began his journey early in April, following other climbers, including Jeno Panganiban, Miguel Mapalad, Ric Rabe, and the late PJ Santiago II, who passed away during his journey to the summit.

As part of his climbing preparation, Allion has been absent from the AEW scene since December.

According to reports, Allin's return to AEW after the climb is doubtful because of the possible long-term effects of the climb on his health.

Allin is a former two-time AEW TNT Champion and an AEW World Tag Team Champion.

Prior to AEW, he also served in various independent promotions, including EVOLVE, Progress Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.