PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (left) flips the coin as Karachi Kings' David Warner (right) looks on at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 19, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to field first against Islamabad United in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

PLAYING XIs

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Ben Dwarshuis, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Salman Irshad and Tymal Mills.



Karachi Kings: David Warner, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

United and Kings have come face to face 23 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016, with the three-time champions dominating the rivalry with 17 triumphs, compared to the Kings’ six.



Matches: 23

Islamabad United: 17

Karachi Kings: 6

FORM GUIDE

The Kings and United enter the crucial fixture with completely contrasting momentums in their favour as the 2020 champions lost only one out of their last five fixtures, while United are on a four-match losing streak.

Karachi Kings: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Islamabad United: L, L, L, L, W