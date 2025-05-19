NWT20: All-rounder Fatima Sana shines as Conquerors crush Strikers

Captains of Strikers (left) and Conquerors during the toss ahead of the 17th match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament at National Bank Stadium on May 19, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Led by captain Fatima Sana’s outstanding all-round display, Conquerors defeated Strikers by 31 runs in the 17th match of the National Women's T20 Tournament (NWT20) here at National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Strikers won the toss and opted to field first — a decision that backfired. Batting first, Conquerors scored 141/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Hafsa Khalid was the top scorer with 42 runs off 36 balls, hitting six fours. She was followed by Fatima, who played a quick and aggressive innings, scoring 41 runs off just 22 balls, including two sixes and three fours.

Saira Jabeen contributed 21 runs off 16 balls, hitting four boundaries. Najiha Alvi scored 16 runs.

Among the others, Nashra Sandhu made seven, Syeda Aroob Shah five, and Laiba Aziz four runs.

For the Strikers, Noreen Yaqoob was the most successful bowler, taking 3/22 in her four overs. Diana Baig and Ayesha Bilal picked up one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 142, the Strikers' batting lineup collapsed and failed to chase down the score, managing only 110/9 in 20 overs.

With the bat, Noreen stood out again, scoring a fighting 65 not out off 58 balls, hitting one six and six fours — but her efforts went in vain.

Other than her, Soha Fatima added 14 runs off 26 balls, while the rest of the batting lineup failed to make an impact.

Eight of the Strikers' batters could not even reach double digits.

Fatima also led from the front with the ball, taking 3/23 in her four overs. Aroob also claimed 3/24 runs in four overs.

While, Humna Bilal, Nashra, and Rida Aslam picked up a wicket each.