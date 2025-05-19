Los Angeles Dodgers release longtime utility player Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) takes second on a wild pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

The Los Angeles Dodgers released veteran utility player Chris Taylor on Sunday and activated infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman from the 10-day injured list.

Taylor, a Dodger since 2016, will be paid $13.4 million for the final year of his $60 million four-year contract and will be allowed to be a free agent.

The Dodgers also released longtime backup catcher Austin Barnes four days ago to make way for Dalton Rushing.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said this week has been very emotional for the team.

“It’s been a very emotional week for all of us,” said Friedman.

“C.T. and Barnesy have been central to some of our greatest moments. Letting them go was incredibly difficult.”

The decision to part ways with Taylor hints that Hyeseong Kim, the rookie second baseman from South Korea, will remain in Major League Baseball (MLB), despite Teoscar Hernandez being activated off the injured list in the coming days.

Taylor has played 35 games in the current season, recording only 28 plate appearances, contributing seven hits and 13 strikeouts without drawing a walk.

“He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around,” Friedman said.

“He worked hard every day and gave everything to this team.”

Taylor’s downfall started during the 2024 season, when he batted .202/.298/.300 in 87 games. As the 2025 season started, his struggle was evident.

Taylor’s standout performances include a walk-off homer in the NL Wild Card Game in 2021, a three-homer effort in the NLCS, and a homer to start Game 1 of the 2017 World Series.

Taylor was also the co-MVP in the 2017 National League Championship Series along with Justin Turner.