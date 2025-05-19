Bangladesh to play additional T20I against UAE ahead of Pakistan tour

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (left) and Bangladesh's Litton Das pose with the trophy for their T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on May 17, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

KARACHI: Bangladesh will play an additional third T20I against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 21 in Sharjah, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for the extra match, and the hosts agreed.

The report further suggested that the request was made as the BCB is still unsure about the following tour of Pakistan for a five-match T20I series, which was originally scheduled to get underway on May 25, but the week-long suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 means that the two cricket boards will have to make tweaks to the schedule.

The move is aimed at keeping the Tigers in the Gulf so that they can travel directly to Pakistan if the tour goes ahead.

Last week, international media reported that the BCB received the government’s approval for the tour but did not get the official letter, which is expected to be dispatched soon.

"We have got the green signal (from the government) though we are yet to receive the official letter which we are expecting sooner than latter but as far as I know government have taken the decision in principle that they will let us visit Pakistan for the upcoming tour," a BCB official told an international sports website.

"After getting the official letter from the government we will start talking with our players as we learnt that some of them are reluctant to travel citing security reason. One thing we can assure is that we won't push anyone."

For the unversed, Bangladesh lead the now three-match series 1-0 as Parvez Hossain Emon’s century powered them to a comfortable 27-run victory in the opening fixture.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam