Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 10, IU vs KK today Match 30

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 19, 2025. — Geo Super

RAWALPINDI: The 30th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is underway between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

PLAYING XIs

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Ben Dwarshuis, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Salman Irshad and Tymal Mills.

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.