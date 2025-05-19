Clarles Leclerc slams Ferrari's performance in Emilia Romagna GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during a press conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka on April 3, 2025. — Reuters

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc voiced his frustration over the team's performance ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, describing the situation as "unacceptable" given the high expectations for the home race.

Leclerc finished sixth at Imola, marking the first time he was outperformed by his Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, at the iconic circuit. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed victory after pulling off a first-lap overtake on Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

Ferrari’s weekend began on a disappointing note, as both drivers failed to make it into Q3 during qualifying. This left them starting from 11th and 12th positions on the grid, a major setback for the team on home soil.

Speaking after the race, Leclerc expressed discontent with the car’s form and the team’s competitiveness.

"I was saying before, it'sit's one of the races where you'veyou've got to race with the heart and put the elbows out a little bit," Leclerc said. "When it'sit's like this you go very much on the limit, sometimes a little bit over.

"But when you are starting P11, as a driver I cannot accept the situation we are in," he added.

Hamilton, on the other hand, was pleased with his performance and praised the team's effort throughout the weekend.

"I did think we would make an improvement this weekend with something I’ve fixed, and I believe there's still more to come," said the 40-year-old.

"The set-up felt great, the car was mega, and the team executed fantastic strategy and pit stops. There's been a lot of pressure this season with our struggles, especially in qualifying, but this weekend was a big step forward," he added.

The Formula 1 calendar now moves to Monaco, Leclerc’s home Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver won there the last time he competed, but experts warn that Ferrari could face similar challenges next week unless significant improvements are made.