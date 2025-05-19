British mountaineer Kenton Cool sets new record on Mount Everest

An undated picture of British Mountaineer Kenton Cool. — Facebook/KentonCool

Renowned British Mountaineer Kenton Cool has climbed Mount Everest for the 19th time on Monday, setting a new record for the most ascents by a climber from outside Nepal.

According to British media reports, the 51-year-old adventurer scaled the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak, accompanied by Nepali climber Dorji Gyaljen.

Cool, who first summited Everest in 2004, has made the journey nearly every year. His only absence came in 2014 and 2015 due to an avalanche and earthquake, and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite his remarkable achievement, Cool has often remained modest, noting the accomplishments of his fellow climbers from Nepal, many of whom have completed even more ascents.

His climbing partner on this occasion, Gyaljen, is among the most experienced in the community.

The overall record remains with Kami Rita, who has reached the summit 30 times and is currently attempting a 31st.

Cool’s milestone came during the busy spring climbing season on Everest, a window when favorable weather conditions allow climbers from around the world to make their summit bids before the monsoon arrives.

It is pertinent to mention that Cool’s first ascent was in 2004, and he continued to scale the peak in 2005 and 2006. In 2007, he remarkably completed two ascents in the same year.

His climbing streak continued with successful summits in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013.

After a break due to natural disasters and the pandemic, he returned to Everest in 2016, followed by more ascents in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and most recently in 2025 — bringing his tally to a record 19 climbs.