PSL 10: Ahmed Shehzad comes out in support of Babar Azam

Pakistan's Test opener Ahmed Shehzad and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan's opening batter Ahmed Shehzad has come out in support of Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam following their elimination from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Zalmi’s campaign came to an end after a 26-run defeat to Lahore Qalandars in their final league-stage match on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Taking to social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), Shehzad defended Babar Azam and questioned why the burden of expectations always falls on a single player.

"Yes, Babar Azam is out of form. Yes, his last 50 was slow. But why is all the pressure always on him? Cricket is a team game. What are the other 10 doing? He was taking risks today which was the right approach. Where are the rest of the batters when it matters the most? Accountability can’t be selective," Shehzad wrote.

Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi’s consistent playoff streak in the PSL came to a halt with this defeat. In a rain-shortened, must-win clash, Zalmi were set a revised target of 150 in 13 overs but could only manage 123 for 8.

This marks the end of one of the most consistent runs in PSL history. Since the league’s inception, Zalmi had never missed the knockout stage. They lifted the trophy in 2017 under Darren Sammy and reached the final four times in total.

For the unversed, Zalmi concluded their 2025 PSL campaign with four wins and six losses from ten matches, finishing with eight points and a net run-rate of -0.293.

Meanwhile, the playoff picture will become clearer after today’s match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in Rawalpindi.

Quetta Gladiators will face either Karachi Kings or Islamabad United in the first Qualifier on May 21 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The winner of that match will secure a direct spot in the final of PSL 10.