Lahore Qalandars confirm replacement for Sikandar Raza ahead of PSL 10 playoffs

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza speaks to media in Lahore on April 29, 2025 — Reporter

Lahore Qalandars have roped in Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as a replacement for Sikandar Raza for the playoff stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted Mehidy a No Objection Certificate (NOC), and he is expected to arrive in Lahore by Tuesday.

The PSL playoffs begin on Wednesday, with Qalandars scheduled to play the Eliminator on Thursday. Their opponent is yet to be confirmed.

During a recent interview, Mehidy expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, despite the possibility of featuring in just one game.

"Of course it is exciting for me to join Lahore Qalandars," Mehidy said.

"It is technically the second time I have got a call-up to a franchise league. Nonetheless, it is a good opportunity for me to compete at a very high level. PSL is one of the top tournaments going around. I have done well in the past in the BPL, so I am confident that I can give my best," he added.

The all-rounder also revealed his desire to use this stint to make a case for his return to Bangladesh’s T20I squad.

He is not part of the squad currently playing a T20I series against the UAE in Sharjah or the upcoming five-match T20I series in Pakistan.

"I can get myself up to the mark in T20s, so that I am prepared for the selection opportunities ahead," he said. "Definitely I want to get back into the Bangladesh [T20I] team, and this is one of the ways I can improve myself in the format."

At Qalandars, Mehidy will reunite with long-time national teammate Shakib Al Hasan.

The Qalandars had briefly brought Sikandar Raza back after the PSL resumed following a pause due to border tensions between Pakistan and India, but he was only available for one match before joining the Zimbabwe squad for a one-off four-day Test against England at Trent Bridge.

With David Wiese and Sam Billings not returning for the remainder of the tournament, the Qalandars called up former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan and Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Shakib Al Hasan made his PSL 10 debut for Lahore Qalandars on Sunday but endured a tough outing, falling for a golden duck and conceding 18 runs in two wicketless overs against Peshawar Zalmi.

Before his arrival, fellow Bangladesh players Rishad Hossain (Qalandars), Nahid Rana, and Litton Das (Karachi Kings) had already featured in the tournament, though Litton withdrew due to an injury.

Despite Shakib’s struggles, Qalandars kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-run win in a rain-shortened 13-over match at Rawalpindi. Fakhar Zaman starred with 60 off 36 balls, powering Qalandars to 149/8.

Zalmi, chasing 150, faltered and ended at 123/8, with Daniel Sams unbeaten on 26. The loss knocked Peshawar out of playoff contention for the first time in PSL history.

The win propelled Qalandars to third place with 11 points from 10 games, joining Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, and Karachi Kings in the playoffs.