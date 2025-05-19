Orlando City thrash Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in MLS rout

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball past Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6) during the first half at Chase Stadium in Florida on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

FLORIDA: Inter Miami’s dismal run of form continued on Sunday as they were thrashed 3-0 by Orlando City at Chase Stadium, marking their fifth defeat in the last seven games across all competitions.

Luis Muriel opened the scoring for Orlando in the 43rd minute, giving the visitors a deserved lead heading into halftime. Marco Pasalic doubled the advantage eight minutes into the second half, while Dagur Dan Thorhallsson sealed the win with a late third goal in the dying moments of the match.

Despite Lionel Messi's presence, the World Cup-winning Argentine striker was unable to make an impact, managing just two shots on target and failing to score.

Speaking after the match, Miami captain Messi emphasised the need for unity during this difficult period.

"Now we'll truly see if we're a team in difficult times, because when everything's going well, it's very easy," Messi said.

"When difficult times come, that's when we have to be more united than ever, be a true team, and pull ourselves together," he added.

Miami has managed just one victory in their last seven games, a win that came against the New York Red Bulls. During this stretch, they’ve conceded 20 goals—raising serious concerns ahead of next month’s Club World Cup.

Head coach Javier Mascherano, who took charge of the team in November, acknowledged the urgency to reverse their fortunes.

"When you're in this kind of dynamic, if everyone starts pulling in different directions, it'll be impossible to overcome the moment," Mascherano said.

"It’s clear we must get through this together. The team has already shown, especially at the beginning of the season, what it is capable of."

For the unversed, Inter Miami had topped the Eastern Conference last season.