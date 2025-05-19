Former cricketer questions Saud Shakeel's credibility to replace Shan Masood as Test captain

Saud Shakeel (Left) plays a shot during the second day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 25, 2024 and Shan Masood (Right) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 18, 2025. — AFP

Former Pakistan Test spinner Iqbal Qasim has questioned Saud Shakeel’s credibility as a replacement for Shan Masood as Test captain, urging that recent Pakistan Test losses shouldn’t be blamed solely on Masood.

During a recent interview at a local sports platform, the former legend criticised the frequent captaincy changes in Pakistan cricket, pointing out that players are often appointed as captains only to be replaced shortly after.

Addressing recent demands to replace Shan with Saud as the red-ball captain, he questioned whether such a change would guarantee improved results.

"If Saud Shakeel is handed the captaincy instead of Shan Masood, what assurance do we have that he will lead the team to victories? How many times has he captained a team in his career?" Qasim remarked.

“If the captain is replaced, should we also consider dropping other players?” he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed Shan Masood as an experimental captain, and according to Qasim, Masood has gradually been growing into the role. He argued that changing the captain now is unlikely to yield significant improvements.

“If Saud Shakeel takes over, he will likely face the same challenges as Shan Masood,” Qasim stated. “In my opinion, a change in captaincy will not have a major impact on the team’s performance.”

On Babar Azam, Qasim praised the former Pakistan captain as a talented and consistent player but acknowledged that every batsman experiences form fluctuations.

“Babar Azam is a talented player, but there comes a time when every batter’s form dips,” he said. "At this point, Babar will have to decide whether he wants to continue in T20I cricket. If he is committed to this format, he will need to adapt to its demands. Otherwise, he has the potential to play Test and ODI cricket for many more years."

The 71-year-old concluded by highlighting the need to support Babar Azam, calling him a national asset.

“Pakistan has invested heavily in Babar Azam. It is our collective responsibility to encourage him, not discourage him with criticism,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Shan Masood was appointed Pakistan’s Test captain in November 2023 but has struggled to deliver consistent results. Under his leadership, Pakistan played 12 Tests, winning only three while losing nine.

The team’s performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 was disappointing, finishing ninth on the points table.

Pakistan suffered series whitewashes against Australia, Bangladesh, and South Africa, managing only two series wins against Sri Lanka and England, and a drawn series against the West Indies.

Shan’s inability to consistently perform and make impactful tactical decisions has raised concerns among selectors and team management.

In contrast, Saud Shakeel has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most reliable Test batsmen, boasting an average above 50 since his debut.

His composure and consistency have impressed, qualities highly valued by the PCB for Pakistan’s red-ball future.

His leadership skills were on display in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, where he captained the Quetta Gladiators to top the points table with six wins in nine matches, securing a playoff berth.

The possible captaincy change is viewed as part of a broader team reset following Pakistan’s underwhelming WTC campaign.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s next Test series is scheduled for October 2025, when South Africa will tour the country for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.