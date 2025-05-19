Ben Stokes embraces new routine to reach top fitness

England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands in Pune on November 8, 2023. — AFP/File

LONDON: England Test captain Ben Stokes has made a notable lifestyle adjustment as part of his determined effort to return to top fitness level.

The all-rounder has adopted a more disciplined and health-conscious approach to support his recovery from injury and prepare for a crucial summer of international cricket.

The 33-year-old underwent surgery in December 2024 after tearing his left hamstring during England’s Test series in New Zealand.

In a recent podcast interview on Monday, Stokes shared his routine and made changes that prioritise long-term well-being.

“After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it, thinking, ‘How has this happened?’ I realised then that I needed to start changing what I do,” he said.

Stokes emphasised the importance of staying driven through the recovery process, linking his renewed discipline to a broader sense of professional purpose.

“The day I wake up and can’t be bothered to do the training is getting towards that time you don’t want it anymore. But I haven’t got any interest in stopping,” he explained.

It was the second time he had sustained such an injury in a short period, following a similar setback during The Hundred in August, which ruled him out of subsequent white-ball matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“I feel like I have to work so much harder away from the field, in the gym, and all that to give me the best chance of being out there,” he concluded.

Stokes will return to the field in England’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on May 22.