Qalandars' Sikandar Raza departs for national duty ahead of PSL 10 playoffs

Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26, 2025. — PCB

Lahore Qalandars’ star all-rounder Sikandar Raza has departed for England to represent Zimbabwe in a historic Test match against the host nation at Nottingham.

This marks Zimbabwe’s first Test on English soil since 2003 and their first appearance in any format in England since 2004.

Raza, a key performer for the Qalandars during the group stage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, played 10 matches and amassed 232 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 162.23.

With two half-centuries and several crucial knocks, he played a pivotal role in helping the Shaheen Afridi-led side secure a spot in the playoffs.

In a statement released by the franchise, team director Sameen Rana acknowledged Sikandar Raza's invaluable presence in the squad and commended his overall impact.

"Sikandar is more than just a player; he’s family. His commitment, energy, and passion have inspired everyone in the squad. We will miss him deeply, but we’re also proud to see him represent his country in such a historic match," Rana said.

Before leaving the team, Raza expressed his emotions and gratitude in a heartfelt message to the fans.

"Lahore Qalandars is very close to my heart, and it’s never easy to say goodbye. But national duty comes first, and I have a responsibility towards Zimbabwe. I will be watching every ball from afar and cheering on my brothers in green. Qalandar for life," Raza said.

It is pertinent to mention that the two-time champions continued their PSL 10 campaign with a thrilling 26-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in a rain-affected encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The match was reduced to 13 overs per side after a weather delay.

Zalmi skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. Qalandars responded with a commanding total of 149/8, powered by Fakhar Zaman’s explosive 36-ball 60, which featured 10 boundaries, including three sixes.

Chasing a challenging 150-run target, Zalmi’s batting lineup faltered, managing only 123/8.

Daniel Sams top-scored with an unbeaten 26, while contributions from Ahmed Daniyal (24), Abdul Samad (17), and Babar Azam (16) were not enough to save their campaign. The rest of the batting order failed to reach double digits.

This defeat marked a historic low for Peshawar Zalmi as they missed out on the PSL playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars joined Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, and arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the next stage.

The win lifted Qalandars to third place in the standings with 11 points from 10 matches, overtaking United, who have 10 points from nine games.