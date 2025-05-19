Villarreal edge Barcelona to seal Champions League spot

Villarreal's Tajon Buchanan celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

Villarreal clinched a dramatic 3-2 win over LaLiga champions Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Sunday, securing their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The victory also handed Barcelona their first home defeat of 2025.

The visitors made a flying start, with Ayoze Pérez netting in the 4th minute off a cross from Nicolas Pépé.

Barcelona responded through their teenage star Lamine Yamal, who equalised in the 38th minute with a superb left-footed strike into the far corner — his ninth league goal of the season.

Fermin Lopez put the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time, giving Barcelona a 2-1 lead at the break.

However, Villarreal fought back in the second half, leveling the score just five minutes after the restart through Santi Comesaña.

The decisive moment came in the 80th minute when substitute Tajon Buchanan fired in a stunning winner, ensuring Villarreal's spot in the top five with 67 points and one game left to play.

They now sit eight points clear of sixth-placed Real Betis.

Despite the loss, Barcelona had reason to celebrate as they were officially crowned LaLiga champions for the 2024–25 season.

Under the leadership of new manager Hansi Flick, the Catalan club has completed a domestic treble — winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.