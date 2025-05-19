RCB announce Ngidi replacement for IPL 2025 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players celebrate the dismissal of Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium on April 7, 2025. — BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced on Monday the signing of Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Ngidi is available for RCB’s final league-stage fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, but will depart soon after to join the South African squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, scheduled for June 11 at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

RCB have brought in Muzarabani as his replacement. He will join the squad from May 26 and remain with the team for the rest of the season.

Muzarabani boasts considerable international and franchise experience. He has played 12 Tests, 55 ODIs, and 70 T20Is for Zimbabwe, with 78 wickets in T20Is.

In franchise cricket, he previously served as a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in 2022. He has turned out for Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Gulf Giants in the ILT20, and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Notably, Muzarabani was a standout performer in the 2025 ILT20, taking 16 wickets in 10 matches for the Gulf Giants.

On the other hand, RCB are currently missing their leading wicket-taker of the season, Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. English cricketer Jacob Bethell is also expected to depart soon to join the ODI series against the West Indies.

It is pertinent to mention that RCB has played 12 matches so far, winning eight and losing three. With 17 points, they currently hold the second position on the points table.