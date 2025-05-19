NBA Playoffs: Thunder thrash Nuggets to reach Western Conference Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket between Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and guard Christian Braun (0) in the second half of game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rose to the occasion as the Oklahoma City Thunder thrashed the Denver Nuggets 125-93 in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at the Paycom Center on Sunday night, clinching the series 4-3.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 35 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the high-stakes decider, guiding the Thunder to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2016.

"I was nervous, to be honest," Gilgeous-Alexander admitted. "Just knowing what was on the line… to know that if you don't bring your A-game, it could all be over. But I think that nervousness motivated me."

The Thunder had a shaky start, missing 10 of their first 15 shots and trailing 26-21 at the end of the first quarter.

However, they quickly found their rhythm in the second quarter with a dominant 18-5 run in the final 3:11, powered by Jalen Williams, who scored 11 points during that stretch.

Oklahoma City outscored Denver 39-20 in the second quarter and continued their momentum with a 37-26 advantage in the third.

"I think the nerves were natural," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"We actually shot horribly to start the game. But I knew we were getting really good looks, and if we just stuck with it, we’d loosen up and the ball would find the basket. I was never worried. Once I felt the flow of the game and saw we had the right intentions and energy, I knew it would turn around," he added.

The Thunder capitalised on the absence of Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who reportedly suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain at the end of Game 6. Oklahoma City adjusted their game plan accordingly, pushing the pace and attacking the rim with aggression.

Despite the loss, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic delivered a solid performance with 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Denver's elimination.

With the win, Oklahoma City now looks ahead to the Western Conference Finals, hoping to continue their playoff surge and make a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.