Tameen Khan targets top performance in Asian Athletics Championship

An undated picture of Pakistan’s female sprinter Tameen Khan. — Reporter

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s fastest female sprinter Tameen Khan has set her sights on delivering a standout performance at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place in Gumi, South Korea, from May 27 to 31.

Tameen, who has already established herself as a dominant force on the national circuit, spoke passionately about her goals, training regimen in a recent media interaction in Peshawar on Tuesday.

“I will be competing in the 100-meter race at the Asian Championship. After winning gold medals in three events, including the National Championship, I was selected for the team. I have twice earned the title of Pakistan’s fastest female athlete. My goal is to deliver my best performance in Korea,” Tameen said.

She detailed her weekly routine, splitting time between gym sessions and track work to maintain peak form.

“I train on the track three days a week and spend three days in the gym. As the event approaches, I am focusing more on sprint work,” she added.

Tameen acknowledged the infrastructure challenges she faces in Peshawar. She explained how the lack of a proper running track has forced her to adapt, often training in suboptimal conditions.

“There has been no proper track at Qayyum Stadium for two years, so I have even trained on grass. The track in Hayatabad is small and in poor condition. But I am satisfied with my preparation—my timing is good,” she noted.

Tameen's ultimate dream remains clear — to carry Pakistan’s flag at the Olympic Games.

“It is every athlete’s dream to represent their country at the Olympics. I have three years until the next Olympics. I want the opportunity to train abroad, so I can prepare well and gain international exposure,” she concluded.