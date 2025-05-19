Peshawar Zalmi owner hints at 'major changes' after disappointing PSL 10 campaign

Peshawar Zalmi pacer Luke Wood celebrates with team after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. - PSL

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has expressed disappointment following the team’s exit from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, as the 2017 champions failed to qualify for the playoffs stage for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Afridi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to address the team’s loyal supporters in a heartfelt message.

Acknowledging the pain of defeat, he reaffirmed the franchise’s commitment to growth, player development, and a stronger comeback in future seasons.

"To our passionate Zalmi fans:

This season’s outcome hurts, but this platform remains a launchpad for national careers. “Major changes” are coming—we’ll rebuild with grit and purpose. InshaAllah.

Request to all Zalmi Fans, as a national product, let’s unite to support all PSL teams in the spirit of cricket!

🔥 Zalmi pledges to elevate the league:

✅ Fan Parks

✅ Yellow Storm stadium fans zone

✅ Vibrant marketing campaigns

Stay with us—the storm returns stronger! 💛"

It is pertinent to mention that the Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi’s consistent run in the PSL playoffs came to an abrupt end with a 26-run defeat to Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi.

The rain-shortened must-win encounter saw Zalmi chasing a target of 150 in 13 overs but managing only 123 for 8.

The result ended one of the most consistent legacies in PSL history. Since the league's inception, Zalmi had never missed the knockout stage—clinching the title in 2017 under Darren Sammy’s leadership and reaching four finals overall.

For the unversed, Zalmi concluded their 2025 PSL campaign with four wins and six defeats in ten matches, finishing with eight points and a negative net run-rate of -0.293.