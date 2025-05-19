India to pull out of Asia Cup 2025: reports

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi engages in post-match niceties with the Indian cricket team after the Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo on September 11, 2023. - ACC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its decision to withdraw from the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, citing heightened political tensions with Pakistan.

This development comes at a time when cross-border relations between the two nations have once again deteriorated, impacting sporting engagements.

According to Indian media reports, the BCCI has conveyed its unwillingness to participate in a tournament overseen by Pakistan, with the ACC currently chaired by Pakistan’s Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.

A senior BCCI official confirmed to local outlets that India had communicated its position to the ACC.

“The Indian team can’t play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC, whose chief is a Pakistani minister. That’s the sentiment of the nation,” the official said.

The BCCI’s decision extends beyond the men’s Asia Cup. It has also withdrawn from the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka next month.

Moreover, the board has placed its future participation in ACC events on hold, pending further guidance from the Indian government.

“We have verbally communicated to the ACC about our withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and our future participation in their events is also on hold. We are in constant touch with the Indian government,” the official added.

This move casts doubt over the Asia Cup 2025, which was expected to be hosted by Pakistan later this year, and adds further strain to the already fragile state of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan.

Bilateral series between the two arch-rivals have been suspended since 2012, with their clashes limited to ICC and ACC events such as the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup.

However, the growing political rift now threatens even those occasional face-offs.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup was played under a hybrid model, with matches held in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to accommodate India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan.

India eventually clinched the title with a dominant victory over Sri Lanka in the final.

Pakistan was edged out by the Lankan Lions in a nail-biting encounter, failing to defend a 253-run target. Sri Lanka secured a thrilling win, reaching the final by clinching victory on the last ball, despite losing eight wickets.

In the grand finale, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 50 runs, which India chased down in only 6.1 overs.