PSL 10 points table after Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 18, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars secured a commanding 26-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the high-stakes Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain, Zalmi captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent the Qalandars into bat.

The two-time champions registered a formidable total of 149/8, courtesy of experienced opener Fakhar Zaman’s half-century.

The left-handed batter top-scored for Qalandars with a 36-ball 60, studded with 10 boundaries, including three sixes.

Chasing a daunting 150-run target, Zalmi’s batting unit could only accumulate 123/8 and thus succumbed to a campaign-ending defeat.

Lower-order batter Daniel Sams remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 26, followed by Ahmed Daniyal (24), Abdul Samad (17) and Babar Azam (16), while the rest of their batters failed to amass double figures.

The defeat marked a new low for Peshawar Zalmi as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the history of the marquee league, while Qalandars join leaders Quetta Gladiators, defending champions Islamabad United and arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the next stage.

The 26-run victory also lifted Lahore Qalandars to third in the PSL 10 standings with 11 points in 10 matches, surpassing United, who have 10 points in nine games.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Quetta Gladiators (Q) 10 7 2 1 15 1.393 Karachi Kings (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 0.514 Lahore Qalandars (Q) 10 5 4 1 11 1.036 Islamabad United (Q) 9 5 4 0 10 -0.044 Peshawar Zalmi (E) 10 4 6 0 10 -0.293 Multan Sultans (E) 10 1 9 0 2 -2.449

The 2019 champions, Quetta Gladiators, remained at the top with 15 points after playing all of their 10 league-stage matches.

Meanwhile, the Kings are second with 12 points in nine matches and will take on United in the last league-stage fixture on Monday as both teams vie to join the Gladiators in the Qualifier.

Notably, the Kings are in a more comfortable situation as they have two more points than United, who would need to beat them by a massive margin to better their Net Run Rate.

Multan Sultans, who were already knocked out of the playoffs race, finished at the bottom with just two points.