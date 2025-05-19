Babar Azam blames poor fielding for defeat against Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam rued the sloppy fielding as the core reason behind their defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the high-stakes Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side, Zalmi captain Babar won the toss and sent the Qalandars into bat.

The two-time champions registered a formidable total of 149/8, courtesy of experienced opener Fakhar Zaman’s half-century.

The left-handed batter top-scored for Qalandars with a 36-ball 60, studded with 10 boundaries, including three sixes.

Chasing a daunting 150-run target, Zalmi’s batting unit could only accumulate 123/8 and thus succumbed to a campaign-ending defeat.

Lower-order batter Daniel Sams remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 26, followed by Ahmed Daniyal (24), Abdul Samad (17) and Babar Azam (16), while the rest of their batters failed to amass double figures.

The defeat marked a new low for Peshawar Zalmi as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the history of the marquee league.

Meanwhile, Babar, while speaking to the broadcasters after the match, termed dropped catches as the key factor behind the defeat.

The star batter shared that they were aware that the match would be high-scoring but reiterated that sloppy fielding allowed Qalandars to amass more than 130 runs, at which they were aiming to restrict the two-time champions.

"Overall, we knew that it would be a high-scoring one. We didn't bowl well and struggled with our execution in this game too,” said Babar.

“The impact of dropping catches was huge. If you drop catches, the other team will dominate. We expected them to score 130, but the score went to 149. I like to bat in any position, but I always try to keep my batting position as per the team's demand,” he added.

Babar Azam then asserted that Zalmi’s inability to build partnerships in the first six overs barred them from executing their plans before naming youngsters Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat as bright prospects.

We lacked in building partnerships in the first six overs. We simply couldn't execute well. Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat are good prospects. They have played Under-19 and First Class, and I hope they do well for Pakistan."