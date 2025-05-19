Babar Azam achieves major PSL landmark during Qalandars clash

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 18, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on Sunday, added another feather to his cap as he became the first player in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to feature in 100 matches.

The star batter achieved the milestone during Peshawar Zalmi’s must-win match against Lahore Qalandars here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Babar made his PSL debut for Islamabad United in the inaugural edition of the marquee league and won the prestigious title in its maiden edition.

He was then drafted to Karachi Kings, for whom he played five seasons, including a title-winning campaign in 2020.

The right-handed batter was eventually drafted to Zalmi in 2023, in one of the biggest trade of the league’s history.

In his 100 PSL matches, Babar accumulated 3792 runs, the highest in the league’s history, at an astounding average of 44.95, featuring two centuries and 36 half-centuries.

Babar, however, had a forgetful outing in his landmark match as he fell victim to Sikandar Raza after scoring just 16 off 13 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

His dismissal reduced Zalmi to 42/4 in 5.3 overs while chasing 150 in a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain.

When this story was filed, Zalmi were 63/7 in eight overs with Daniel Sams and Ahmed Daniyal at the crease.

Players with most PSL matches

Babar Azam (IU/KK/PZ): 100 matches

Imad Wasim (KK/IU): 98 matches

Fakhar Zaman (LQ): 94 matches

Mohammad Rizwan (KK/LQ/MS): 93 matches

Rilee Rossouw (MS/QG): 93 matches