Carlos Alcaraz thumps Jannik Sinner to clinch Italian Open title

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winnning the final against Italy's Jannik Sinner on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Carlos Alcaraz breezed past Jannik Sinner 7-6(5) 6-1 to snap the world number one’s 26-match winning streak and win the Italian Open title here at the Foro Italico on Sunday.

The Spaniard claimed victory in his fourth final of the season and sent a message to the rest of the men's tour for the French Open, where he will defend the title once it starts next weekend.

However, from the second set onwards, Alcaraz silenced the home crowd as he completely outplayed Sinner, cruising to victory in their first-ever clash in a Masters 1000 final.

While talking to the media after winning the Italian Open, Alcaraz expressed his happiness and mentioned that the victory provided him with great confidence going to Paris.

He further shared that although he would enjoy the moment, his focus now shifts to the French Open.

"Beating Jannik and winning in Rome, I think both things mixed together give you a great confidence coming to Paris," said Alcaraz.

"I'm going to enjoy this moment with my family, with my team, friends that came from home. And a few days rest just to realise what I've achieved, that is important as well. And then my focus is on Roland Garros."