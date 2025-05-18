Chelsea crush Manchester United to win women's FA Cup

Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore celebrates after winning the FA Cup on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea outclassed defending champions Manchester United 3-0 in the final to win the women's FA Cup here at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Sandy Baltimore scored two goals, the first came in the 45th minute when Celin Bizet fouled Erin Cuthbert in the area, and the Frenchwoman held her nerve in front of the United fans to convert the penalty.

Chelsea, who had already won the Women's Super League and League Cup, had a nervy start in front of 74,412 fans, but by halftime were fully in control.

The Red Devils began the second half with fresh energy and created promising opportunities to equalise, with efforts from Elisabeth Terland and Ella Toone.

However, Chelsea maintained control and limited the threat, ultimately extending their lead in the 84th minute when Macario nodded in a well-placed free kick delivered by Baltimore.

Baltimore then put Chelsea in touching distance by scoring an extra-time goal, her second of the match.

Coach Sonia Bompastor, while reflecting on the victory, said their treble victory will remain a part of history, crediting the club for working hard to achieve the milestone.

"To achieve a treble in England, it's difficult to find the right words to describe that," Sonia said.

"I want my players to really enjoy it. We worked hard all through the season. It was not easy and to achieve that, it will be part of history."

Catarina Macario, on the other hand, revealed that the team always wanted to win the FA Cup and clinch the treble, saying the victory means a lot to them.

"It's a very emotional day," Macario said.

"It's a trophy we always wanted to win. We wanted to win a treble ... it's a special day to be at Wembley and to win means a lot."