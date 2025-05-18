Ilia Topuria eyes Welterweight move amid Makhachev verbal fight

An undated photo of Spanish MMA fighter Ilia Topuria (Left) and Russian Islam Makhachev

The current featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, has expressed thoughts on the welterweight move-up division amid a verbal fight with Islam Makhachev, who has also shown interest in the welterweight division on social media.

Topuria, who captured the featherweight title from Alexander Volkanovski, has vacated it to move up to the lightweight division.

He is undefeated in the featherweight division, holding a record of 8-0, and has been given a title shot in the lightweight division at UFC 317 against Charles Oliveira.

The opportunity has come after Islam Makhachev decided to vacate his belt in pursuit of the welterweight division.

During a press conference at WOW 19 on Saturday, Topuria expressed his thoughts on a welterweight move after being asked, saying it is not guaranteed that he will win the title and also that his welterweight move depends on the circumstances and the UFC.

"It's not the plan that I'm going to fight for the title, and then I'm going to move up to welterweight. But it depends on how circumstances develop, depends on what the UFC wants me to do. Because at the end of the day, I don't make decisions... whatever works for the UFC and me, we will do it."

Topuria was keen to face Makhachev for the title in his UFC lightweight comeback. But the Russian has shown interest in the welterweight division after Belal Muhammad lost his title in the same division in UFC 315.

Consequently, El Matador accused Makhachev of avoiding a fight with him.

In response, Makhachev took to X, formerly Twitter, to slam Topuria, saying he is 'nothing' in the lightweight division.

"Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy," Makhachev wrote.

Soon after Russian's tweet, Topuria responded by saying that he is the 'man' besides calling Makhachev 'a coward'.

"The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace. Ты маленький пацан [you are a little boy]."