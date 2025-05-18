PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (second from left) and Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 18, 2025. — Livestream screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the rain-reduced 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Mohammad Ali, Ahmed Daniyal and Ali Raza.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Qalandars and Zalmi have come face to face 19 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the latter boasting a dominant record with 11 triumphs, compared to the Qalandars’ eight.

Matches: 19

Peshawar Zalmi: 11

Lahore Qalandars: 8

FORM GUIDE

Qalandars and Zalmi enter the match with a similar momentum in their favour as they both lost two out of their last five fixtures.

The upcoming fixture is a must-win for both sides as the winning team will advance into the playoffs, while the losing side will crash out of the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi: L, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Lahore Qalandars: L, NR, W, W, L