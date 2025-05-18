PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the rain-reduced 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf.
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Mohammad Ali, Ahmed Daniyal and Ali Raza.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
The Qalandars and Zalmi have come face to face 19 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the latter boasting a dominant record with 11 triumphs, compared to the Qalandars’ eight.
Matches: 19
Peshawar Zalmi: 11
Lahore Qalandars: 8
FORM GUIDE
Qalandars and Zalmi enter the match with a similar momentum in their favour as they both lost two out of their last five fixtures.
The upcoming fixture is a must-win for both sides as the winning team will advance into the playoffs, while the losing side will crash out of the tournament.
Peshawar Zalmi: L, W, W, L, W (most recent first)
Lahore Qalandars: L, NR, W, W, L
Comments