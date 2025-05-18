Coco Gauff hopes to be third-time lucky in French Open

Coco Gauff of the U.S. gives a speech as she holds the runners up trophy after losing her final match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini on May 17, 2025. — Reuters

World number three Coco Gauff enters the French Open hoping to break her clay-court final curse on Sunday, after finishing runner-up in her last two tournaments on clay.

Gauff was defeated by Jasmine Paolini 6–4, 6–2 in the final of Italian Open on Saturday, and by Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final earlier this month.

Gauff told reporters after her second loss in a WTA 1000 final that she hopes the third time is a charm and, at the same time, acknowledged that she needs to improve her game.

"Hopefully I can get to the final in Roland Garros and maybe the 'third time is a charm' thing is a real thing," Gauff said.

"Overall I lost to two quality opponents, Aryna in Madrid and Jasmine here. So yeah, I think I have a lot to improve, a lot that I can work on."

Gauff, who reached the French Open final in 2022 and was a semi-finalist last year, acknowledged that she made it to the final despite errors and not playing her best tennis. She hopes to find good form ahead of this year’s French Open.

"I made the final with those errors. Made the final maybe not playing my best tennis," Gauff said.

"It just gives me confidence if I can find that good form heading into Roland Garros, I can do well there."

The main draw of the French Open begins on May 25.