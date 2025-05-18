Everton bid emotional farewell to Goodison Park

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye acknowledges fans as he leaves the pitch after being substituted in Premier League on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Everton gave Goodison Park a fitting farewell after Iliman Ndiaye scored twice to hand the home side a 2-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday as the club hosted its final Premier League game at the venue after 133 years.

Everton's women's team will make the stadium their permanent home, while the men's team will relocate to the newly constructed Hill Dickinson Stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock.

Rival Premier League club Liverpool also posted on social media to acknowledge the occasion hours before kick-off.

A moving image showed Liverpool supporters holding up a banner of appreciation to their Everton counterparts, which read: "The Kop thanks you all. We never walked alone."

"An historic stadium, a place where we have fought against one another and stood with each other," the club captioned the social media post.

"Highs, lows and so many memories. The end of an era at Goodison Park and the beginning of a new one."

In a pre-game interview, Ndiaye shared that his daughter’s words inspired him, urging him to become the last Everton men's player to score a goal at Goodison.

"It's very special (to be the last one)," Ndiaye said, with the game ball tucked under one arm. "It means a lot and I wanted to score a hat-trick. Since the day I came in they have been great, I wanted to give the fans a win today.

"The roar (after the first goal) was amazing. It's an amazing day. They deserve it," he added.