Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has clinched the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, with a first-lap overtake on Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

The victory marks Verstappen's second of the season.

The Dutchman grabbed P1 at the start and then kept the lead in front of two McLaren drivers in the afternoon, which featured Virtual Safety Car and full Safety Car phases.

The pole sitter, Oscar Piastri, started the race well off the line, but the four-time champion passed him around the Tamburello chicane. Verstappen then built a lead and took control of the race from there.

Piastri followed several drivers who made an early pit stop on lap 14 to switch to hard tyres, but the move did not work.

Meanwhile, Verstappen remained on the track without pitting, increasing his lead in first place while others lost time in the pits.

An incident brought a safety car to the field, which helped McLaren drivers Piastri and Lando Norris fight for the lead.

After the safety car ended, Verstappen made a perfect restart and pulled ahead, while Norris used his fresher tyres to pass Piastri and grab P2.

Verstappen, with securing his second race of the season, is now nine points behind Norris in the standings.

Piastri's lead over Norris in the championship standings shrank from 16 to 13.



Position Driver Name Time Points 1 Max Verstappen 1:31:33.199 25 2 Lando Norris +6.109s 18 3 Oscar Piastri +12.956s 15 4 Lewis Hamilton +14.356s 12 5 Alexander Albon +17.945s 10



