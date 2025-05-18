PSL 10: Toss for Zalmi-Qalandars clash delayed due to rain

Image shows Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium under covers following rain and dust storm before the PSL 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars on May 18, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: The toss for the high-stakes Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars has been delayed due to heavy rainfall here on Sunday.

According to the details, the rain is falling down heavily at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here with strong gusts of wind.

As a result, the covers are firmly placed at the pitch square.

Notably, the fixture is crucial for both Zalmi and Qalandars to seal the last playoff berth to join leaders Quetta Gladiators, defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

However, if the match gets abandoned, it will benefit two-time champions Qalandars as they will qualify for the playoffs with 10 points, while Zalmi will end up with a point less.

The Qalandars are currently fourth in the PSL 10 standings with nine points in nine matches, while fifth-placed Zalmi have eight points in as many matches.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza and Mohammad Naeem (E).

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Luke Wood, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, Sufyan Moqim, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Maaz Sadaqat (E), Ali Raza (E), Daniel Sams, Ahmed Daniyal and Ihsanullah.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Qalandars and Zalmi have come face to face 19 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016, with the latter boasting a dominant record with 11 triumphs, compared to the Qalandars’ eight.

Matches: 19

Peshawar Zalmi: 11

Lahore Qalandars: 8