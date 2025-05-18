Mohammad Rizwan reacts after sixth straight loss in PSL 10

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan during the post-match presentation after defeat against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 18, 2025. - Screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan opened up following his team’s sixth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, as they were edged out by Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Rizwan remained optimistic despite the loss.

"It was a good match, and I think everyone enjoyed it. Hasan Nawaz is improving day by day, and the progress of the youngsters will certainly benefit Pakistan cricket," Rizwan said.

The Sultans, who failed to defend a target of 186, lost their last league-stage match by two wickets in a thrilling finish.

Chasing 186, Quetta Gladiators got off to a flying start with their opening pair of skipper Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay launching a fierce assault. The duo added 60 runs in the powerplay, laying a solid foundation for the chase.

Nafay was the standout performer, smashing 51 off just 26 balls with five fours and four sixes at a staggering strike rate of 196.15. His explosive knock helped maintain the required run rate.

The 77-run opening stand was eventually broken when Shahid Aziz dismissed Nafay. Shortly after, Saud Shakeel departed for a sluggish 18 off 24 balls, leaving Quetta at 81/2 in 8.5 overs.

With 11 runs needed off the final over, young batter Hasan Nawaz held his nerve and sealed the win in dramatic fashion, smashing a six off the last ball. He remained unbeaten on a match-winning 67 off 38 balls, guiding Quetta to a nail-biting victory.

It is pertinent to mention that under Rizwan’s leadership, the 2021 champions Multan Sultans managed just one win in 10 matches this season.

They ended the campaign with nine defeats, finishing at the bottom of the table with only two points and a net run-rate of -2.449.

The Sultans began their PSL 10 campaign with three consecutive losses against Karachi Kings, defending champions Islamabad United, and Peshawar Zalmi.

Their only win came against two-time PSL champions Lahore Qalandars, after which they suffered six more defeats to end a disappointing season.