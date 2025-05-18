PSL 10 to observe Pink Day for breast cancer awareness on Monday

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam exchange jerseys after their PSL 9 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 5, 2024. — PSL

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday, announced that it will observe Pink Day for breast cancer awareness during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between hosts Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

According to the cricket board, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the marquee league is supporting the Pink Ribbon campaign to spread awareness against the disease.

As a result, home side Islamabad United will don specially designed pink jerseys, while Karachi Kings and match officials will wear pink caps.

Furthermore, players, match officials, support staff and commentators will wear pink ribbons during the fixture to show solidarity with the cause.

“The HBL PSL has always performed its duty of care by creating awareness about health-related issues and supporting noble causes. Breast cancer affects many lives, and it's essential to prioritise early detection and support those affected,” PCB CEO Salman Naseer said in a statement.

“Like we observed Childhood cancer awareness day, we are looking to perform our responsibility once again from the platform of HBL PSL, to create awareness about breast cancer. We urge our fans to support the cause by wearing pink when they come to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.”

Additionally, the stumps used for the fixture will be branded pink, while awareness messages regarding breast cancer will also be displayed on digital screens and LED perimeter boards at the venue.

For the unversed, the PSL 10 had earlier observed Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on May 3 during the 23rd match of the tournament between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.